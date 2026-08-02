Playground Season 5: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Out Contestant Over ‘Misogynistic’ Remark, Sparks Heated Exchange

Playground Season 5 wasted little time bringing the drama. The gaming reality show’s premiere episode, which dropped on August 1, featured a tense exchange between Tejasswi Prakash and a contestant after the actress objected to his comments about her. The moment unfolded during introductions, when the contestant appeared to interact with fellow mentors Elvish Yadav and Aarush Bhola while not acknowledging Tejasswi in the same way. When questioned about it, he explained that he was not particularly familiar with her work and mostly knew her through social media.

He then referred to a reel featuring Tejasswi and Salman Khan, saying she was acting “faltu ka cute”. The remark immediately changed the tone of the conversation.

That Guy Is Very Badly Roasted To Tejasswi Prakash, She’s Crying 🤣😂😂 Madam Main Aapko Janata Nahi Hon, Khali Reels Dekhi Hai Aapki. Elvish Yadav – Matlab Kaisi Hai? Salman Khan Se Aapki Katti Thi Na, Aap Salman Sir Ke Samne Cute Banna Faltu Lagha 🤣#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/mQtgmZhFHZ — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) August 2, 2026

Why Did Tejasswi Prakash Call The Contestant ‘Misogynistic’?

Tejasswi did not let the comment pass without a response. She challenged his attitude and described his behaviour as “intolerant” and “misogynistic”, turning the introduction into one of the episode’s most talked-about exchanges. A video of the confrontation subsequently surfaced online, prompting viewers to weigh in. Several social media users backed Tejasswi, criticising the contestant for what they viewed as disrespectful behaviour towards the actress and mentor.

The incident also sets the tone for what could be a particularly competitive season, with the mentors expected to bring their own personalities and strategies into the gaming arena.

What Is New About Playground Season 5?

The fifth season premiered on August 1, 2026, with a revamped format and three celebrity mentors heading competing teams. Elvish Yadav, a two-time champion of the franchise, returns as mentor of the KO Krakens. Tejasswi makes her debut as a mentor with the Raging Centaurs, while fitness creator Aarush Bhola leads the Power Phoenixes. The six-week competition will see the three teams compete across gaming and reality-based challenges, with the ultimate winner emerging at the end of the season.

The show’s trailer has teased a format in which the mentors themselves are pulled into the gaming world, forcing them to adapt as the competition unfolds. For Tejasswi, who is entering the franchise in a new role, the season marks a shift from contestant and actor to mentor and strategist.