Plus Minus review: YouTuber and social media sensation Bhuvan Bam, who rose to fame with his Youtube channel BB Ki Vines, has made his acting debut in the short film Plus Minus. Helmed by Chutney director Jyoti Kapur Das, Plus Minus features Bhuvan as a young soldier giving important life lessons to Divya Dutta. Released a day before on September 15, the short film is trending at number 3 on YouTube.

Some train journeys are meant to last forever, some train journeys change the way we look at life. This forms the crux of Bhuvan Bam and Divya Dutta’s short film Plus Minus. After shining through as one of India’s leading YouTubers, BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam has made his acting debut with Plus Minus and we are so glad he did.

After Divya enters the train compartment with a baggage of worries and problems in her married life, she meets a young soldier (Bhuvan Bam), who changes her outlook towards life and relationships. Gripping the attention of the audience right from the very beginning, Bhuvan in the short film highlights that every human has plus and minus qualities in them. Every negative quality of a person that might bother us also has a positive quality that we might overlo0k.

With elements of comedy, surprise, shock, powerful performance and a gripping story, Plus Minus will keep you hooked to your screens. The film has been directed by none other than Jyoti Kapur Das, who had previously raked in appreciation for last short film Chutney. Bankrolled by Guneet Monga, Achin Jain and Rohit Raj, Plus Minus marks the first short film under the BB Ki Vines Production. With more than 5 million views, Bhuvan Bam and Divya Dutta-starrer is now trending at No. 3 spot on YouTube.

Along with 10 million followers on YouTube, Bhuvan Bam has also showcased his singing talent in songs like Sang Hoon Tere, Rahguzar, Teri Meri Kahaani and Safar. We can’t wait to watch what the star has in store for his fans and followers next.

Check out Bhuvan Bam and Divya Dutta-starrer Plus Minus here:

