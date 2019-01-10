Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a selfie on his Instagram where he can be seen smiling with Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayushamann Khurana too has also shared the same photograph on his Instagram.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a timeless a selfie on his Instagram where the Bollywood stars can be seen happily posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the photograph, from Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar to Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar have been clicked with Prime Minister Modi. Mentioning the meeting honourable Prime Minister as an incredible opportunity, in the long caption, Karan Johar wrote that powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation.

Reportedly, the meeting was organised by Karan Johar and Mahavir Jain, to discuss the young talent of the entertainment industry about their participation and contribution towards nation-building.

According to the reports, a courtesy meeting turned into an uplifting dialogue. They talked about the industry’s importance in nation-building, a better society through entertainment.

They also discussed various issues concerning the film industry. Everyone from the Bollywood industry had thanked and acknowledged PM for GST change and giving space to the industry to connect. Many interesting ideas were discussed and the young delegation is excited to contribute more with more energy for the country.

Besides Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurana has also shared the same photograph on Instagram. In the caption, he mentioned the meeting was a great opportunity. He has even thanked for supporting industry.

