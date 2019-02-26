Vivek Oberoi-starrer, biopic PM Narendra Modi has been grabbing the headlines of late for revealing its cast one by one. The film, which will unfold the journey of current Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, has roped in Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. Rajendra will be seen portraying the role of Modi's father while Yatin will be seen impersonating Lakshman Rao Inamdar.

Bollywood trade analyst, Komal Nahta, took to her Twitter handle to reveal the first look of the actors from the film. The uncanny resemblance can be witnessed from the look which shows Rajendra wearing a Gujarati safe and Yatin donning a white kurta with a fierce look in his eyes. His Tweet read hashtag Rajendra Gupta as Mr Narendra Modi’s father and hashtag Yatin Karyekar as Lakshman Rao Inamdar in the film.

A few days back it was revealed that the makers of the film have confirmed Boman Irani to play Ratan Tata in the film. In a statement, Boman said, he had always received comments on social media that he resembles Ratan Tata and the day the character comes along and he would be more than happy to play it. The actor had already started shooting in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Being helmed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Singh and Suresh Oberoi, PM Narendra Modi biopic will be a multilingual film.

Rajendra Gupta is a popular actor and director who has starred in many films and TV shows. He was last seen in Tamil film Vishwaroopam 2. The film was directed by Kamal Hasan, who was also the protagonist. The movie featured other actors including Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose, and Shekhar Kapur. Furthermore, Yatin Karyekar is a veteran film and TV actor who is known for being a part of the TV serial Shanti that was aired on DD national in 1994. The actor’s screen presence has always garnered him love and admiration from his fans.

