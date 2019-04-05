One of the much-awaited biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release on April 11. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the same. Vivek Oberoi also took to Instagram to thank everyone for their love and support.

The much-awaited biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release on April 11. Sharing the same on Twitter, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that PM Narendra Modi will release on Thursday on 11 April, 2019. The movie stars Vivek Anand Oberoi. The movie is directed by Omung Kumar B and produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish.

Thanking regarding the same, Vivek Oberoi took to Instagram and captioned it with a thanking note. He had thanked everyone including Indian Judiciary for their love and support. At the end, he had hoped that everyone would like the film and inspires you all.

New release date for #PMNarendraModi: 11 April 2019 [Thursday release]… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role… Directed by Omung Kumar B… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish. pic.twitter.com/erkcjHtBP1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to be released on April 5, 2019.

Vivek Oberoi, has confessed himself as the admirer of the Prime Minister. He has also been appeared in a list of stars campaigners for the Gujarat phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The list was released today.

Recently, the film courted a controversy, recently by Congress and referred it as a propoganda stunt of BJP before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Earlier, Vivek Oberoi claimed that Congress’ resentment towards ‘PM Narendra Modi’ stems out from the fear of the watchman’s baton.

While the opposition party responded with a jibe and termed it as the biopic as a bogus film of a flop hero, a flop producer, made on a flop person who has proved to be a zero.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi in a titular role, traces the life of Modi from his childhood to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

