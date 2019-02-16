In the PM Modi biopic, Zarina Wahab will be playing Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht to play his wife Jashodaben in Narendra Modi's biopic. In a tweet by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film critic has revealed that veteran actress Zarina Wahab will be playing the role of PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi in the film and Barkha Bisht the role of his wife Jashodaben in the much-anticipated biopic.

PM Modi biopic: The much-anticipated biopic titled PM Narendra Modi which stars Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead role who will essay the role of Narendra Modi on the big screen has already created a lot of buzz on social media. Soon after the news of veteran actor Manoj Joshi playing the role of BJP president Amit Shah was out, another tweet by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reveals that veteran actress Zarina Wahab will be portraying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother in the film and Bollywood actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta will be playing the role of PM Modi’s wife in the biopic which is being helmed by Bollywood filmmaker Omung Kumar who has previously directed films like Mary Kom, Sarbjit, and Bhoomi.

The film is being backed by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look posters of Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht. NH 10 actor Darshan Kumaar and Boman Irani will also be a part of the Narendra Modi biopic and the film has gone on floors. The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Vivek Oberoi, who is playing PM Modi on the big screen was last seen in Bollywood film Great Grand Masti. He will also be seen in a Malayalam and Kannada film.

