Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Priyanka Chopra for her contribution to PM cares fund. To which Priyanka Chopra said that all can fight the disease if all will stay together.

Amid coronavirus, many celebrities, diligent and others are have donated to PM Cares fund to stand against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to go donate to PM care funds and to join the fight against coronavirus. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who stays out of the controversies and always remains in headlines for her work, passion and dedication also took a pledge to contribute to PM Cares fund. Priyanka Chopra has changed the lifestyle of many and has become an idol to a lot of people.

Girls have transformed themselves to an extent like her, everyone admires the charm in her. Priyanka has done a number of films in Bollywood and now in Hollywood as well but her presences are still sober. With husband Nick Jonas she has taken a pledge to contribute in PM Cares fun, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her contribution and said that every individual, businessman, and everyone who has contributed for the sake of the nation is important.

Priyanka Chopra also expressed her gratitude and said that everyone has to be together to fight against coronavirus. The couple has also donated to other organizations who are working hard taking the world out of the disease including Unicef, Feeding America, Goonj and others.

Priyanka Chopra has last seen in The Sky Is Pink, the film was her come back after 3 years. The film received positive feedback from the critic but it does not perform as per the expectation on theatres. However, PC is at the peak of her career and her personal life. She with her husband Nick Jonas spends enough time post interesting photos and videos together having fun.

