PM Narendra Modi today communicated with wellness icons from around the country including cricket commander Virat Kohli and entertainer model Milind Soman as a component of the “Fit India Dialog” to promote wellness and well being.While connecting with the 55-year-old wellness devotee, entertainer and supermodel Milind Soman, who frequently astonishes everybody with his wellness system and level, PM Modi joked about his age asked him “Whatever you state your age is – are you actually that old or is it something different?”, making him laugh.Answered with a laugh,he said, “Many people ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an example for me and many others.”

During the interaction, PM Modi likewise shared that he viewed the video of Milind Soman’s mom doing push-ups multiple times and was really uplifted by her level of fitness at this age.PM Modi also joking reffered to the model as “Made in India Milind”. Soman replied to Modi by saying that the older generations were used to walking up to 50 km a day and women living in villages still do it for their daily chores. “But in cities we are sedentary. The more we keep sitting, our energy and fitness go down. It is normal for any person to do 100 KM a day,” Soman added.

He also suggested that to stay fit, everyone could do simple things at home. “Gyms and machines are not necessary. I can be fit at 8 by 10 foot space in home. You only need mental strength,” he said. Milind Soman then asked Prime Minister about how he handles stress while doing his duties on the top post to which PM Modi replied, “When we serve others instead of ourselves, without any greed but with a sense of duty, then there can be no stress. Instead, you get more energy. Also, pratispardha is a sign of fitness when it is healthy.”

