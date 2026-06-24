PM Modi Meets Panchayat’s Binod And Bhushan, Drops Iconic Dialogue; Fans Declare It The ‘Collab Of The Year’

If there was any doubt left about Panchayat becoming a full-blown cultural phenomenon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have just settled it. The beloved comedy-drama from TVF has built a loyal following over the years, turning its small-town characters into household names. Dialogues from the show regularly find their way into memes, social media posts and everyday conversations. Now, it appears even the Prime Minister is familiar with the world of Phulera.

A video shared by PM Modi on social media has gone viral after he was seen interacting with actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, who play Bhushan and Binod in the series. What followed was a moment that instantly resonated with Panchayat fans.

What Did PM Modi Say To Panchayat’s Binod And Bhushan?

In the now-viral clip, PM Modi is seen greeting the two actors warmly before delivering a line straight out of the Panchayat universe. With a smile, he asks, “Aur Bhushan, Binod sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?” For viewers of the show, the reference needed no explanation.

The line echoes one of the recurring comic dynamics between Bhushan and Binod, whose friendship and hilarious exchanges have become fan favourites over multiple seasons. To make the moment even more memorable, the video was accompanied by Panchayat’s signature folk-inspired background music, instantly transporting viewers back to the streets of Phulera.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Why Is The Video Going Viral?

Part of the charm lies in how unexpected the moment was. Fans are used to seeing celebrities quote Panchayat dialogues, but seeing the Prime Minister casually reference one of the show’s most popular characters was not on anyone’s bingo card. PM Modi shared the clip with the caption: “Binod Se Kuch Baatein…” (A few moments with Binod).

Within hours, the video spread across Instagram, X and fan pages, with viewers praising the interaction for its humour and relatability. Many users described it as one of the most surprising pop-culture crossovers of the year.

How Did Social Media React?

The reactions were swift and overwhelmingly amused. TVF’s official Instagram account joined the conversation, commenting that it was the “unexpected meet-cute of the year.” Other users called it the “collab nobody saw coming,” while many joked about how far the fictional residents of Phulera have travelled.

One popular comment summed up the mood perfectly: “From Panchayat office to PM office.” Another user wrote that Binod’s journey from a supporting character in a rural comedy to receiving a shoutout from the Prime Minister was proof of the show’s extraordinary reach.

Why Has Panchayat Become Such A Cultural Phenomenon?

Since its debut, Panchayat has quietly become one of India’s most loved OTT shows. Created by TVF, the series follows the life of an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a government job in the fictional village of Phulera. What began as a simple fish-out-of-water comedy evolved into a heartfelt story about relationships, community and rural India. Characters like Pradhan Ji, Vikas, Prahlad, Bhushan and Binod have become as popular as the show’s lead cast, generating countless memes and catchphrases.

The latest interaction with PM Modi is perhaps the clearest sign yet of how deeply Panchayat has entered popular culture. After all, not every web series can claim that one of its running jokes has made its way to the country’s highest office.