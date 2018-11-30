Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan on December 2 and 3, 2018. Every single detail regarding the couple is a hot scoop. The guest list of the wedding reception is doing the rounds on the Internet. There was a buzz in the air that PM Modi will also grace the big fat wedding reception. Now, a leading daily has confirmed that PM Modi will attend the wedding reception.

A speculation was rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to grace the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding reception. Now, a Pinkvilla report has confirmed the on-going rumour. The report states that recently Priyanka Chopra invited several political members for their wedding reception and PM Modi is one of them. The actor could not meet the Modi due to a busy schedule. However,the PM has taken the invitation card into his consideration and will grace the same.

The wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be starry affair. Several Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and Music fraternity celebrities have been invited for the big fat night.

The pre-wedding celebration will kickstart from mehendi which will be followed by sangeet and cocktail dinner party and haldi.

On Thursday November 29, 2018, the soon-to-be married couple headed to Jodhpur and were clicked at the Mumbai airport. Various photographs also surfaced on social media.

The pre-wedding festivities began a month ago with bridal shower and bachelorette party. Several photographs also surfaced online from the same. From Priyanka Chopra’s feathery outfit to her girls’ gang outing, every single outing grabbed the headlines.

The couple met during Met Gala 2017 and their rumoured relationship ht the headlines. After frequent outings the couple got engaged in September in a private ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot on December 2 and 3 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The wedding will take place in Hindu and Christain wedding rituals.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood in Shonlai Bose’s directorial venture Sky is Pink. Along with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim will also be featured. Not just that, she has also several other Hollywood projects lined up. While Nick Jonas has been featured in a music video Right Now along wot Ralph Schulz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More