PM Narendra Modi biopic box office collection Day 1: PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi has released this weekend alongside Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted. The film is likely to benefit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

PM Narendra Modi biopic box office collection Day 1: After facing various roadblocks, Actor Vivek Oberoi’s film PM Narendra Modi has finally hit the silver screens. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 5 but later got pushed to April 11. Just a day before the release, the Election Commission Of India ordered the makers of the film to stall the film release and the film again got a new release date. Looking at the developments around the film release, it can be certainly said that PM Narendra Modi biopic is an anticipated release, especially for admirers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tracing the journey of PM Modi, the film has been helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish and Zafar Mehdi under the banner of Legend Global Studio and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. According to trade predictions, PM Narendra Modi biopic is expected to earn Rs 2 crore on its first day at the box office.

Trade analyst Girish Johar said to a news portal that the first day collection of the film can be around Rs 2 crore. The talk around the film earlier focused on political agenda but now it is being seen as a biopic of a political leader. However, the film is likely to witness a jump as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a landslide victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. There are high chances that the supporters of PM Modi will watch the film to celebrate the massive win.

On the day of the film release, PM Narendra Modi biopic has also clashed with India’s Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the film follows Arjun Kapoor’s (Prabhat) mission to arrest India’s Most Wanted with a team of his trusted five.

Congratulations Pm Narendra Modiji on your landslide victory. Come and celebrate the Epic victory with us in a theatre near you 😊🙏 @vivekoberoi @sandip_Ssingh @anandpandit63 @AcharyaManish7 pic.twitter.com/btmBQS9TG2 — Omung Kumar B (@OmungKumar) May 23, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App