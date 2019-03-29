PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi would be seen essaying the role of PM Narendra Modi. The actor looks identical to the Prime Minister, managed to get into the skin of the role and surprised all the audience with the first look of the movie. The most renowned makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh managed to mutate the whole look of Vivek in the film. Have a look inside.

PM Narendra Modi Biopic: The much-anticipated biopic on the Prime Minister is going the hit the theatres next month. Vivek Oberoi would be seen essaying the role of PM Narendra Modi. The official trailer of the film was released a couple of days ago putting an end upon the long wait of the audiences. Replicating the look of PM Modi was an uphill struggle for the actor, as there is a profuse age gap between the actor and the real-life character, which is even more challenging. Vivek’s first look from the movie surprised all the audience, due to his identical appearance. The most renowned makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh, who worked phenomenally on the transformation of actors like Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Ajay Devgn in Shivaay, Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor and sons and many more, took the prerogative to mutate the whole look of Vivek in the film.

A back-screen video has been shared by the makers that show how Vivek was made to look like the incumbent Prime Minister of India. The video showed the team effort of Preetisheel and her team, how they managed to endeavour the look of Vivek. The actor who shares that prosthetics would require almost five-six hours to be applied on his face and could be used for the same duration. Apart from it, helmer Omung Kumar reveals that, at one point during the look test, the result was a big catastrophe and that Vivek began looking like someone else. Producer Sandip Singh, on the other hand, says that after many unsuccessful attempts, they had decided to drop the idea of making the film before Preetisheel tried a new technique that totally worked out. Watch the video below.

The upcoming biopic of PM Narendra Modi will portray the wisdom, patience, courage, dedication to his people, his sagacity as a political strategist, his leadership that inspired a thousand social changes in Gujarat and later India. It will showcase his childhood in the 1950s to his meteoric rise in the corridors of politics, as a four-time serving Chief Minister. The film’s high point is Modi’s overcoming from the obstacles to create and lead one of the most fascinating and successful election campaigns in world politics.

