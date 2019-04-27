PM Narendra Modi biopic: The makers of PM Narendra Modi had written to the Election Commission (EC) seeking its permission to promote the film in the states where the polls have ended. The makers of the film recently wrote to the EC asking them to clarify its decision that has stalled the release of the film till May 19.

PM Narendra Modi biopic: The makers of PM Narendra Modi have written to the Election Commission (EC) seeking its permission to promote the film in the states where the polls have ended. The makers of the film recently wrote to the EC asking them to clarify its decision that has stalled the release of the film till May 19. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 11, however, the Supreme Court postponed its release till May 19 saying that the biopics were a king of surrogate promotions.

In the letter, the makers of the biopic sought clarification from the commission on releasing the film in the states that no longer comes under the jurisdiction of the model of conduct. The makers have sought permission to release the film in the states where the voting ended on April 29, 2019. The makers of the film had moved the top court challenging the commission’s court.

The apex court watched the film last week and asked the commission office to review its decision on the temporary ban on the biopic. After watching it, the court also asked the makers of the film to screen the movie for the EC to let the poll body review its decision on the ban on the film.

The movie starring Vivek Oberoi was scheduled to release on April 5 initially. Vivek Oberoi is portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film and was targetted by several opposition parties for the role. Meanwhile, the poll body had also banned a web series based on PM Modi which was featured on Eros.

The EC has ordered that the movie will be released after the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2019, which is scheduled to take place on May 19, The counting of the votes will take place on May 23.

