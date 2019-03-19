PM Narendra Modi biopic new poster: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, makers of the movie PM Narendra Modi have decided to release the movie on April 5, 2019. The movie will star Vivek Oberoi in lead role and Boman Irani, Darshan Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Yatin Karyekar, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht, Akshat R Saluja, Rajendra Gupta, and Anjan Shrivashtav in vital roles.

PM Narendra Modi biopic new poster: One of the much anticipated political films of 2019 is Prime minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. As the film is currently making a lot of buzz among the audience and fans the makers ahead of the release have taken out another poster from the magnum opus.

In the poster, Vivek Oberoi is dressed like Prime Minister in white kurta-pajama among kids who are dressed in orange and green ethnic avatars. The makers are depicting India’s flag colors and showcasing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country. The makers with the poster also shared the fact that the movie has been preponed and now will hit the silver screens on April 5.

Biz analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of the date being preponed. He captioned it as the new release date for PM Narendra Modi biopic, the movie will release one week earlier on April 5. Here is the second poster of the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, helmed by Omung Kumar B and produced by Sandip Singh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit, and Acharya Manish.

Interestingly after the biopic, Eros Now has also planned on releasing 10 part web series titled Modi on our Prime mInster ahead of the elections. Directed by Oh My God director Umesh Shukla, the series is also slated to release during the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in April.

Earlier the biopic was said to release during the election on April 12, 2019, but then the makers preponed the date due to clash with the Lok Sabha elections. The movie will now release on April 5, 2019.

