PM Narendra Modi biopic new release date: Vivek Oberoi's film PM Narendra Modi, which is a biopic on Indian Prime Minister, has been delayed by a week. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, is likely to hit the silver screen on April 12, 2019.

PM Narendra Modi biopic new release date: It seems that the troubles for PM Narendra Modi film is not ending and recently the reports revealed that the film has now been delayed by a week. The film was supposed to release tomorrow April 5, 2019, but now has bee tentatively postponed by a week. Though there is no such official announcement regarding the delay, a report revealed that the multiplexes in Mumbai recently quoted that the film has been removed from the list of schedule of April 5, 2019.

Earlier, the film came under the purview of Election Commission of India (ECI) when the opposition wanted a ban on the release of the film stating that the film violates the Model Code of Conduct and moreover was releasing around the General elections for political interest. However, the Bombay and Delhi High Courts denied interfering in the matter of the release date of the film.

Some days back, the lead actor of the film Vivek Oberoi quoted that the film was not a part of the propaganda and covers the inspirational story of PM. He further revealed that the film is not funded by anyone and proper documentation is done. He added upon saying that it is not a political film and narrates the journey of a tea vendor in Vadnagar who later achieved the title of becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Vivek further said that anyone can become Prime Minister. The biopic is directed by Omung Kumar and is jointly produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit. The film features Vivek Oberoi in lead role, Boman Irani in Ratan Tata’s role, Manoj Joshi in Amit Shah’s role and Kishori Shahane in Indira Gandhi’s role.

The theatres and multiplexes of Delhi reveal that the slots which were allocated to PM Narendra Modi have now been assigned to Kesari. The makers of the film are now likely to release the film on April 12, 2019, however, no official confirmation is released.

