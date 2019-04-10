The Election Commission of Indian has banned Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019. EC has clearly said that no biopic sub-serving the purpose of any political entity will be displayed in electronic media. This is how Twitter users reacted to EC's decision of blocking Omung Kumar directorial during Elections 2019.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday i.e. April 9 refuse to stop the release of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi. According to reports, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi led bench did not find the petition a necessary issue to focus on. The petition was signed by several opposition parties which alleged the movie to be Modi’s propaganda to win Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which are set to commence from April 11.

Election Commission of India has finally stepped in PM Narendra Modi movie row which was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 12, this year. EC has banned the release of Narendra Modi’s biopic during polls. Any biopic material in natural of biography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematography, said Election Commission.

Soon after the news of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi being banned by Election Commission, this is how Twitter users reacted to EC’s decision:

Looks like a bad day for Modi ji,, 1st Supreme court dismisses govt objection on "Stolen" #RafaleDeal document, 2nd Pakistan Pm Imran Khan endorsed modi and now Election commission stopping release of Prime minister Narendra Modi movie. #AmethiKaRahulGandhi — HImanshu (@imanshu_) April 10, 2019

EC has stopped the release of the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not right. The filmmaker has every right to express their views. The movie should be released.

#PMNarendraModi #ElectionCommission #EC #VivekOberoi — Dhawal Odedra (@Dhawal_Odedra) April 10, 2019

Narendra modi is going to become prime minister once again in 2019 and also the movie narendra modi will also become a superblockbuster. release date doesn't matter to people in both cases either they are elections or delay release of movie. Both will succeed @vivekoberoi — Mayank saraswat (@Mayanks23033962) April 4, 2019

Helmed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi is bankrolled by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish, Zafar Mehdi under the banners of Legend Global Studio and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Kishori Shahne, Darshan Kumaar, Prashant Narayan, Zarina Wahab, Imran Hasnee starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic recently got U certified by the censor board.

Vivek Oberoi who plays PM Narendra Modi in the movie has accused the film industry of double standards after nobody came forward to support the actor and his upcoming movie. In an interview with a leading daily, he was quoted saying that it is easy to post selfies with Prime Minister. As an industry, we need to stand together. Around 600 artistes right now are saying that BJP shouldn’t come back; let’s all get together. I respect that, they have all rights to do that, he further added.

