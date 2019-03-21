PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer has been released on YouTube. The film will be released on April 5 and below are the Twitter reactions.

PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer out: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming biopic’s official trailer has been released on youtube. PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer showcases actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, playing the different parts of Prime Minister’s life. In the trailer, Vivek Oberoi can be seen in 9 different looks. The film is scheduled to be released on April 5 and Narendra Modi fans are waiting for its release eagerly. PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer will showcase the glimpse of Prime Minister’s life history, struggle and hard work he has done so far. The biopic is helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh and Anand Pandit under the banner of T-series. The biopic PM Narendra Modi could rejuvenate Vivek Oberoi’s acting career.

Vivek Oberoi’s father Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of a saint and mentor to PM Modi. Zarina Wahab to play PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Boman Irani as Ratan Tata, Barkha Sengupta as PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben, Prashant Narayanan as the father of PM Modi Damodardas Mulchand Modi. While Darshan Kumar, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja will be seen in the cameo.

The film is produced by Vivek Oberoi’s father Suresh Oberoi in association with Sandip Singh’s Legend Global Studio under the banner of T-series. Omung Kumar is the director of the film, who helmed superhit films like Bhoomi, Sarabjit and Mary Kom.

PM Narendra Modi biopic was scheduled to release on a different date earlier, but later makers decided to release it on April 5.

Here’s how tweeple are reacting after watching the trailer of Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming film PM Narendra Modi:

Story achi lag rahi h but Vivek not good

Aur Modi ji jaisa koi nahi

Acha nhi Laga Vivek ko Modi ji bna Dekh kr

Fir se Modi ji par movie bne Par kisi aur hero Ko lekar — Rajat Deepa Arora (@RajatAr26619253) March 20, 2019

Actor ki hi galti hai.. Modi ji kabhi galat ho hi nahi sakte… 😂😂😂 — Manish Sharma (@manishs446) March 21, 2019

Kuch bhi bolo.. Modiji ne actor galat chun liya, ya fir iss actor ne galat Modiji chun liye. — Pratik (@patrioticpratik) March 20, 2019

Taking Chowkidaar campaign to the next level. Releasing trailer in the middle of the night! — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 20, 2019

Trailer realising at midnight ekdum modi ke style mai😂🙏 — Chowkidar Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) March 20, 2019

Biopic does not cover Rafel — S. R Gupta (@shivranjang) March 21, 2019

Last resort before elections — Binoy chacko (@binoy_chacko) March 21, 2019

