PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer out: The trailer of much awaited Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic is out now. The biopic will be released on April 5 and it is expected to be a blockbuster as fans and followers of PM Narendra Modi have been waiting eagerly to watch the life history, struggle and hard work of their icon. PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer garnered thousands of views in a few hours after the release comment section is being loaded with lovely wishes and compliments. The biopic is helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh and Anand Pandit under the banner of T-series. Prime Minister Modi’s biopic features Vivek Oberoi as PM himself and the trailer of the film is quite impressive.

The film also showcases actors Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of a saint, Zarina Wahab to play PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Boman Irani as Ratan Tata, Barkha Sengupta as PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben, Prashant Narayanan as father of PM Modi Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Darshan Kumar, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja in other supporting roles.

According to the reports, the film will be released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sharing the official trailer of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, filmmaker Taran Aadarsh, in a tweet, said that trailer of #PMNarendraModi stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role. The film is directed by Omung Kumar B and will be released on April 5, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #PMNarendraModiTrailer.

The film will be released a few days before the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which are due to be held from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23. The Vivek Oberoi-starrer has become the talk of the town and managed to create a buzz on the internet even before its release. The film will hit the theatres on April 5. There are also speculations that through this film the saffron part is making an attempt to polish the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to woo the voters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More