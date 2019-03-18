PM Narendra Modi biopic: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be seen donning 9 different looks in PM Narendra Modi biopic. Film critic and Taran Adarsh shared a glimpse of Vivek Oberoi's different looks on his Twitter account. He also revealed that the biopic will hit the theatrical screens on April 12. PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani in a prominent role.

PM Narendra Modi biopic: One of the most awaited political films of 2019 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi. As the film continues to garner attention from all quarters, the makers of the film have raised excitement with the latest announcement. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday, March 18 has revealed that Vivek Oberoi will be seen donning 9 different looks in the biopic. From being dressed as a common man, a Sikh man, a Muslim man to a Saadhu, the latest still from the biopic is surely leave you intrigued.

On the poster launch of PM Narendra Modi biopic, Actor Vivek Oberoi had earlier said that he is feeling excited as it is a role of a lifetime. Hoping to become a better actor and a better human being by the end of the journey, Vivek said that Narendra Modi is one of the tallest leaders of the world. He added that it will be an incredible challenge for him to essay his personality and qualities on the big screen and sought everyone’s blessings.

Vivek Anand Oberoi's different looks in the biopic #PMNarendraModi… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit… 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lkIMrbBhJT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

Helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, Pm Narendra Modi is slated for a theatrical release on April 12, 2019. Along with Vivek Oberoi, Actors like Boman Irani, Darshan Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Yatin Karyekar, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht, Akshat R Saluja, Rajendra Gupta and Anjan Shrivashtav will also play prominent roles in the film.

In the film, Barkha Bisht will play the role of his wife Jashodaben, Zarina Wahab will be his mother Heeraben Modi while Boman Irani will play Ratan Tata in the film. Confirming his presence in the film, Boman Irani told a daily that he had always received comments that he looks like Ratan Tata. Revealing that he always wanted to play the business tycoon on-screen, Boman Irani admitted that he immediately agreed to do the role when he was asked for it by the makers. He added that his part in the film has already been shot and it went really well.

Boman Irani to play a well-known industrialist in the biopic #PMNarendraModi… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh… Official look: pic.twitter.com/c0E7t8NnAn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Praising Vivek Oberoi, the actor said that he has worked really hard to get his character right. Boman Irani added that it was a pleasure to see Vivek Oberoi maturing into an artist and essaying such a difficult role.

