PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 today and on the special occasion of his Birthday many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished the PM with due respect. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Madhur Bhandarkar, Randeep Hooda, Vaibhavi Merchant, Suneil Shetty, Manoj Tiwari, Ritesh Deshmukh and others gave warm wishes to the Prime Minister on their social media accounts and also praised him for his hard work and dedication towards the country.

Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann blessed him and the nation good health and happiness. Ajay wished him called him the man who walks the talk with India. Prassthanam actor Sanjay Dutt also wished him good health and applauded his for his work. Randeep Hooda called Medi the hardest worker. Suneil Shetty thanked PM for inspiring people. Filmmaker Madhur and Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also wished Modi with good health. Artist Sachin Sanghe shared a video making a portrait of Modi and wishing the PM in a unique way.

Apart from these actors, Vivek Oberoi took to social media and shared a short clip wishing the Indian PM in a special way. Vivek was also seen in PM Modi’s biopic playing the character of Narendra Modi. In the video, Vivek wished him with a poem written by him in which he appreciated PM for his work and selfless dedication towards the betterment of India. Watch the video here:

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with the best of health and long life Sir. #happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/nB7mTMTXyA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2019

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for inspiring and leading us by example… I pray for your long and healthy life#happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/OCZ7oqt6Pz — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2019

Friends Let’s meet at India gate tonight, I am reaching by 11:45 pm …

Let’s meet, 🎉 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/otxRkbTdjs — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) September 16, 2019

May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji! 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 17, 2019

Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodi ji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India 🙏 Jai hind! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2019

Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2019

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भुर्मा ते संगोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥ To the hardest worker in any room.

The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts #HappyBdayPMModi 🙏🏽🤗 pic.twitter.com/Zc2vysyt76 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

Happiest Birthday to our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi @narendramodi 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. May you have a great year of leadership,divine guidance & great health Sir. — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) September 17, 2019

Though every artwork is special to an artist, few wrks ll be close to his/her❤️as they come out of sheer admiration for a person. This is one such work for me😍 #HappyBdayPMModi Happy bday @narendramodi ji. You are an Inspiration🙏🇮🇳#happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/GYcllGIOTh — Sachin Sanghe (@SachinSanghe) September 17, 2019

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. 🇮🇳🙏🏼 @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2019

Actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari also wished the PM posting a video on Twitter and in that he asked the audience to come together at India Gate and celebrate Narendra Modi’s 69 birthday.

