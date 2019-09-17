PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 today and on the special occasion of his Birthday many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished the PM with due respect. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Madhur Bhandarkar, Randeep Hooda, Vaibhavi Merchant, Suneil Shetty, Manoj Tiwari, Ritesh Deshmukh and others gave warm wishes to the Prime Minister on their social media accounts and also praised him for his hard work and dedication towards the country.

Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann blessed him and the nation good health and happiness. Ajay wished him called him the man who walks the talk with India. Prassthanam actor Sanjay Dutt also wished him good health and applauded his for his work. Randeep Hooda called Medi the hardest worker. Suneil Shetty thanked PM for inspiring people. Filmmaker Madhur and Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also wished Modi with good health. Artist Sachin Sanghe shared a video making a portrait of Modi and wishing the PM in a unique way.

Apart from these actors, Vivek Oberoi took to social media and shared a short clip wishing the Indian PM in a special way. Vivek was also seen in PM Modi’s biopic playing the character of Narendra Modi. In the video, Vivek wished him with a poem written by him in which he appreciated PM for his work and selfless dedication towards the betterment of India. Watch the video here:

Actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari also wished the PM posting a video on Twitter and in that he asked the audience to come together at India Gate and celebrate Narendra Modi’s 69 birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 