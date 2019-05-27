PM Narendra Modi box office collection Day 3: PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi released on May 24 on cinema screens. Helmed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi is performing better than Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted.

PM Narendra Modi, starring Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is out in the cinema screens and is surpassing all initial expectations. Released after facing several roadblocks, PM Narendra Modi has not been able to impress the film critics but it has surely received a thumbs up from the audience, owing to the massive victory of PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The immense popularity of the political leader and the overwhelming election results have worked in the favour of PM Narendra Modi and it is showing in box office figures.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday shared the latest trade analytics of PM Narendra Modi on his official Twitter account. He revealed that the film is witnessing an upward trend in mass circuits. Earning Rs 2.88 crore on Day 1 and Rs 3.76 crore on Day 2, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 6.64 crore. It is yet to be seen if the film manages to maintain the momentum at the box office in the coming days.

Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted is performing lower than PM Narendra Modi. In two days, the film has managed to earn only Rs 5.13 crore by earning Rs 2.10 crore on Day 1 and Rs 3.03 crore on Day 2. Meanwhile, Hollywood release Aladdin is still performing better than Hindi releases and has earned a gross collection of Rs 12.80 crore.

#PMNarendraModi witnessed an upward trend [30.56% growth] on Day 2… Performing better in mass circuits… Metros, which contribute big numbers, aren’t as strong… Day 3 crucial, needs to gather speed… Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 6.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

#Aladdin dominates, maintains a strong lead on Day 2… Faring much, much better than #Hindi releases, but it can do with higher numbers thanks to the merits and genre… Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 10.75 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 12.80 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

Helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish and Zafar Mehdi under the banner of Legend Global Studio, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, the film was earlier slated for a theatrical release on April 5 but later got stalled by the Election Commission of India till the completion of Indian General Elections 2019.

