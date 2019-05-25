PM Narendra Modi box-office collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi which was a hot scoop of the tinsel town a few days back, finally released on May 24, Friday 2019 across the world. Directed by Omung Kumar, The movie's release date was stalled for violating the Model Code of Conduct. It has been expected that the movie will get an edge after the win of PM Modi in the general elections 2019.

PM Narendra Modi box-office collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi released worldwide on Friday May 245, 2019. Helmed by Omung Kumar, the movie shared the released date with Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted. Expectations are high for their performance at the box office from both the movies. PM Narendra Modi courted a lot of controversies much before the release of the film. Earlier, it was slated to release on April 5 then it was postponed to April 11. Then the release date was stalled by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about PM Narendra Modi that the movie has a simple storytelling. In the second hour there is a captivating drama combined with the strong emotions of the mother and son. A winsome portrayal by Vivek Anand Oberoi. Omung Kumar encompasses the crucial events from Modi ji’s life till 2014 in PM Narendra Modi. A treat for PM Modi fans.

After the general elections 2019, the craze among the Modi fans for the film has died down. The film trade analyst Girish Johar in an earlier interview to a leading daily said that the buzz around PM Narendra Modi had died down a bit. Earlier, the movie which is based towards a political agenda. Since it is a biopic of a political leader, the opening day collection somewhere around Rs 2 crore.

Simple storytelling. Captivating drama [second hour]. Strong emotions [mother-son]. Winsome portrayal by Vivek Anand Oberoi… Omung Kumar encompasses crucial events from #Modi ji’s life [till 2014] in #PMNarendraModi… A treat for #PMModi fans! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

While praising Vivek Oberoi’s acting skills and director Omung Kumar for their acting and directorial skills respectively, the trade analyst further added that if PM of the country serves for his second term, it will give some edge to the box office collection of the film. If he wins, the Modi supporters might celebrate it after watching the movie. So, that factor might come into play.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App