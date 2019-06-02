Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgn took his last breath on May 27 and left the entire cinema industry in a state of shock over his sudden demise. To which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a condolence letter with Devgn family. Now, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank him for sharing their deep gesture with their family. Action director Veeru Devgn was known for his daring and risk-taking acts in the films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a condolence letter for Ajay Devgn’s father and action-director Veeru Devgn with their family. The long letter has been shared on Twitter by Ajay Devgn. In the caption, he wrote that his mother and entire Devgn family is thankful to PM Modi for sharing a thoughtful gesture and feeling deeply touched and humbled in silence. In the long letter dated to May 28, 2019, PM Modi mentioned that he was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Veeru Devgn who had widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. It was a great loss for the industry who had always pushed the limits as an action choreographer as for being meticulous about the safety of his team.

Shri Devgn who had worked as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more, had always given a sign of a man who had dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it. In the end, he mentioned that may he continues to inspire risk tasks in the world because it is those who take risks defining the direction of the world that takes.

My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi.

Thank you Sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sJzFRzvMZb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 2, 2019

Action director Veeru Devgn took his last breath in Mumbai on May 27 at the age of 77. He had worked in behind the scenes of movies like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Mr Natwarlal.

At the time of cremation, Bollywood bigwigs arrive to share their condolences. From Shah Rukh Khan to Bachchan family, every Bollywood celebrity turned up to share their deep grief.

