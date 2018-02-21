After Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra cut ties with celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi, Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have also accused Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali gems for the non payment of dues and breach of contract. Kangana Ranaut was the brand ambassador of Gitanjali's Nakshatra range while Bipasha Basu endorsed Gilli back in 2008.

As a new development in the PNB Fraud case, ace Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have accused Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali gems for non-payment of dues and a breach of contract. While Kangana Ranaut was signed as the brand ambassador of Gitanjali’s Nakshatra range, Bipasha’s association with the brand goes back a long way to 2008 Gilli endorsement. In a statement given to Economic Times, Kangana’s official spokesperson said, “There are outstandings due on Kangana’s Nakshatra endorsement, beyond the stipulated contract.”

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu clarified her stance to the leading daily via a text message and revealed, “My managers then tried their best to stop Gili from using my pictures post my contractual period… but even though we sent them letters, they continued to use my pictures internationally too, because of which I lost many jewellery endorsements… Post my contract, for a couple of years till now, Gili used my pics even though legally they can’t.” Earlier, Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra sued celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi for the non-payment of her dues and has allegedly ended all ties with his brand.

After being exposed in one of the biggest scams of year of Rs 11, 400 crore, along with his sibling, the 47-year-old business tycoon is on a hideout since January. Earlier, the prime accused of the multi-score PNB scam wrote a letter to the bank, which said, “The erroneously cited liability resulted in a media frenzy which led to immediate search and seizure of operations, and which in turn resulted in Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International effectively ceasing to be going-concerns. This thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks.”

“In the anxiety to recover your dues immediately, despite my offer (on February 13, a day before the public announcement, and on 15,) your actions have destroyed my brand and the business and have now restricted your ability to recover all the dues leaving a trail of unpaid debts,” he added.