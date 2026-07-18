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Home > Entertainment News > Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters

Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters

Raj Shamani has become the only Indian investor in Daniel Ek's health-tech startup Neko Health. Here's what the preventive healthcare company does and why it's drawing global attention.

Raj Shamani (Photo: ANI)
Raj Shamani (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 08:23 IST

Popular podcaster and entrepreneur Raj Shamani is now the only Indian investor in Neko Health, a health-tech startup founded by Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek. This investment makes Shamani part of a list of world-class investors such as entrepreneur Steven Bartlett and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The move is a significant milestone as it places an Indian entrepreneur among the investors of one of the world’s fastest-growing preventive healthcare startups.
 

What Is Neko Health?

Spotify Co-founder Daniel Ek launched Neko Health with the belief that healthcare should be about preventing diseases rather than just treating them as soon as symptoms appear. The company’s aim is to help people identify health risks early enough to act in time and make better decisions about their health.
 
Its goal is to make regular health check-ups faster, simpler, and more effective with the help of advanced technology.
 

How Does Neko Health Work?

The startup offers a technology-powered full-body health scan that takes around 10 minutes to complete. The scan is designed to collect a wide range of health data in a short time and provide users with a detailed picture of their overall health.
 
The system helps to:
  • Detect possible health issues before they become serious
  • Track changes in a person’s health over time
  • Encourage people to take preventive steps instead of waiting for illnesses to develop
By focusing on early detection, Neko Health hopes to change the way people think about healthcare and promote regular preventive screenings.
 

Why Is Neko Health Gaining Global Attention?

Neko Health has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about health-tech startups globally. Its emphasis on prevention and early diagnosis has generated much interest from those looking for smarter ways to take care of their health.
 
The company has already created a waiting list of more than 100,000 people who want to use its services. The demand surge is part of a broader global shift towards preventive healthcare, in which technology is used to identify risks early on and help people stay healthier for longer.
 
Raj Shamani’s investment also points to the growing interest of Indian entrepreneurs in backing innovative global startups that are shaping the future of healthcare.
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Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters
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Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters

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Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters
Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters
Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters
Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters

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