Will Packer has told the media that Police officers came to smith right after Smith slapped Chris Rock

In a surprising incident at Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. The video of which got viral on social media and soon after Twitter crashed with comments on this incident.

Following this, Academy released a letter earlier this week asking apology from Chris Rock. The academy also stated that they asked Will to leave after this incident to which he denied.

Meanwhile, a lot of controversy is taking place asking Chris to take legal action on Smith.

However, the Oscars 2022 controversy was not yet done.

American producer, Will Packer has told the media that Police officers came to smith right after this harsh incident. Packer said the police officers were saying something along the lines of, “You know, this is battery.” They stated, “We’ll go get him,” “We’re ready, we’re ready to get him right now,” “You can pursue charges,” “We can arrest him,” and “You have a lot of options.” Chris, on the other hand, was contemptuous of those possibilities. “‘I’m OK,’ he said.”

The controversy happened after Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett to which Will smith reached by slapping comedian Chris Rock.