Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is getting ready to release her second film Kaali starring Vijay Anthony, Anjali, Sunaina, Amritha and Shilpa Manjunath. Hailing from the illustrious DMK family (Kiruthiga is the wife of actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin and daughter-in-law of political leader M.K. Stalin), Kiruthiga has forged her own successful path in the Tamil film industry. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, she talks about her the struggles she faced for her upcoming film ‘Kaali’, actor-producer-music director Vijay Anthony and more.

NewsX: Why the three-year gap between film your first film ‘Vanakkam Chennai’ and second ‘Kaali’?

Kiruthiga: I had written three scripts and I was trying to get a film off the ground. I was meeting with producers and filmmakers during that time but somehow nothing worked out.

NewsX: Udhayanidhi, your husband, is an actor and well-known producer (Red Giant Movies). Did you not think of approaching him again?

Kiruthiga: Red Giant Movies produced my first film ‘Vanakkam Chennai’ and that was a good start but I can’t expect them to produce all my films. Getting an outside producer also gives me confidence about my capabilities and my work.

NewsX: Did you write ‘Kaali’ for Simbu initially?

Kiruthiga: No, I actually wrote the script and I narrated it to Simbu and he liked it. Once he came on board, I tailormade it for him. But the project didn’t pan out. I had two other scripts as well but for making ‘Kaali’, I wanted someone who shared the same vision as me for the film. And I found that in Vijay Anthony.

NewsX: Vijay Anthony is an actor, producer and music director. How was it working with him?

Kiruthiga: Vijay Anthony as an actor, producer and music director is part of the film from the beginning till now. We worked together through pre-production, filming and now in post-production. I would say this film is a collaborated work. He is really good with RR and sound and that takes a bit off my plate. (Laughs)

NewsX: What is ‘Kaali’ all about?

Kiruthiga: ‘Kaali’ is an action family drama. But it has romance and comedy as well. I had read something somewhere and that’s where the one for the film came from. But you can relate it to true events also. I did some research and found a lot of stories connected to Kaali. So I’ve incorporated that as well.

NewsX: Did you find producers confident to invest in a woman director?

Kiruthiga: No, producers are not confident to invest in a woman director. But Vijay Anthony had no preconceived notions and I also think because he works a lot with women – his wife helms the production for instance. He was impressed with the story but he did wonder whether I can pull it off. Dhanush is another actor-producer who believes in a woman director. He had no doubts about the fact that I could pull off the film. But other than being a woman, I think the political air in the state was not favouring me. Since we (DMK) weren’t in power, I think filmmakers were worried that working with me could create difficulties for them in other areas. I think that was the main reason. Udhay and Red Giant have been affected by the political scenario as their films weren’t getting entertainment tax exemptions as you know. Vijay Anthony didn’t care about all this – he liked the story and decided to produce the film.

NewsX: How confident are you now as a director post your second film?

Kiruthiga: I’m a 100% now and feel I’m a decent director. (Laughs) I had all sorts of doubts during my first film as I was inexperienced in the film industry. I had made some short films with director Mysskin. For me, ‘Vanakkam Chennai’ was based on trial and error but I had a great team to back me up. With ‘Kaali’, I was apprehensive and then grateful it finally took off. I wanted to work according to Vijay Anthony’s expectations and as we started to work together we gained more confidence in each other.

NewsX: What was the toughest scene for you in ‘Kaali’?

Kiruthiga: The climax definitely. This involved a 100 people including kids and old people and a huge fire. It was scary for me as safety was a priority. Also, people had told me that the title ‘Kaali’ was jinxed – even during the Rajinikanth film shoot, some men and horses reportedly died in a fire. People called me and warned me about using the name and said it leads to death. I became really jittery but Vijay Anthony had no issues with the title and shot the climax successfully with no problems. That was a relief.

NewsX: Now that the film is getting ready for release, how do you feel?

Kiruthiga: I’m trying to not have any expectations. I’m confident but not overconfident. (Smiles) At the end of the day, it’s up to the audience and one doesn’t know how the audience will react!

NewsX: Any directors who are your ideal?

Kiruthiga: Basically, I try not to ape anyone. I admire director Vetrimaaran- both his films and his personality. He is the coolest dude. He’s not in a hurry to make films and takes his time. I also like Thiagarajan Kumararaja and I’m looking forward to his next film.

