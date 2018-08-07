Talking to NewsX, Kamal Haasan said that he will not be doing any movie after Indian 2. Haasan said that he has made promises to his people and after completing the project he won't be going back to doing films.

Actor Kamal Haasan will soon give up his acting career to become a full-time politician, as he had promised the people. Talking to NewsX, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief, Kamal Haasan said he won’t be doing movie after Indian 2. He added that he had made a promise to his people and after completing this movie he will go back to doing films. Kamal Haasan added that he would have already given up on doing films but he had made some commitments which he had to fulfil before he bids goodbye to the film industry.

With Kamal Haasan’s recent Vishwaroopam 2 set to hit the screen on August 10, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will soon start working for his next film, Indian 2. The film will be directed by Shankar. Apart from being Kamal Haasan’s last movie, reports suggest that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn might also play an important role in Indian 2.

Talking to a leading media house, Kamal Haasan said that he had been told that Ajay Devgn will be the part of Indian 2. However, he added that the final call will be taken by the director. Reports add that Indian 2 will be a political thriller. The movie is penned by various writers like Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

Indian 2 is a sequel Tamil film Indian which had Kamal Haasan in the lead. The shooting is expected a start in Hyderabad later this year. kamal Haasan is likely to start the shooting soon after he completes the shoot for Bigg Boss.

Indian 2 is expected to be made on a massive budget. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions. even though the star cast for the movie is still not final, reports suggest that actress Nayanthara is being considered for a leading role.

