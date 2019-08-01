Ponniyin Selvan: The potential cast of Mani Ratnam's next magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is out! As per reports, the movie will star Aishwarya Rai, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul, Nayanthara, Chiyaan Vikram and many others in the lead role.

Ponniyin Selvan: Speculations were rife as to who will star in Mani Ratnam’s next but going by the tweet of entertainment tracker and Bollywood Analyst Ramesh Bala the names are finally out! The filmmaker Mani Ratnam who has given us movies such as Guru, Yuva, Bombay, Roha Dil Se among others is set to entertain us on a big scale with his magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan! His movie Ponniyin Selvan is touted to be the next big film of 2020 and will star some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry.

Going by the tweet, entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his official twitter handle about an hour back to share the potential cast leads of Mani Ratnam’s next- Ponniyin Selvan. As per reports, the movie is set to star some of the biggest names of Bollywood and Tollywood industry!

From Bollywood leading lady Aishwarya Rai to Darbar’s Nayanathara to Keerthy Suresh to Amala Paul to Chiyaan Vikram, the movie is set to be one of the biggest films of the year 2020. Going by the tweet, Ramesh Bala revealed more potential cast members of the film such as- Actor Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Atharvaa Murali, Sathyaraj, Nasser, R Parthiban, R Sarath Kumar and Anushka Shetty. See Tweet:

A source close to the film revealed that Karthi, Vikram, and Jayam Ravi have been finalized to play the leads and will start shooting for their portions from December onwards. Vikram will finish off some of his movies before getting all geared up for his multi starrrer project. The official announcement is still due by the makers and will be made in the coming months.

Aishwarya Rai started her career with Iruvar with Mani Ratnam and since then has worked with the genius filmmaker in many movies such as- Guru, Raavan, Raavanan and this movie will mark as her fifth collaboration with the filmmaker.

The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel and will essay the story of Arulmozhivarman who became the great Raja Raja Chola 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App