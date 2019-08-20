Bollywood couple Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, who got married last month, have taken social media by storm with the latest photo they shared on Instagram.

Popular Indian actress Pooja Batra and her hubby Nawab Shah have proved that age is just a number. One of the sexiest couples in Bollywood, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah has aged like fine wine and their recent Instagram photo is proof! In the photo shared by actor Nazab Shah on his official Instagram account, we see the couple posing in the pool and they are both looking too sexy!

While we see Pooja Batra in a sexy red bikini flaunting her perfectly toned body and abs. Nawab Shah looks killer showing off his sexy biceps and solid body. They are both looking at each other in the photo and are looking too hot to handle! The way Pooja and Nawab look at each other, it is obvious that they are truely, deeply and madly in love with each other.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah recently tied the knot in Delhi. They chose to have an Arya Samaj wedding and the photos and videos from their wedding were all over the news. They were dating each other for a long time before they got hitched in a low-key private ceremony last month in New Delhi.

Pooja Batra, who is former Femina Miss India International 1993, is known for working in Bollywood, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies such as Virasat, Sisindri, Greeku Veerudu, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Daivathinte Makan, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Talaash: The Hunt Begins, Hum Tum Shabana, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, among many others.

Nawab Shah, on the other hand, is known for working in Bollywood movies and television shows such as Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Don 2, Dilwale, among others. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

