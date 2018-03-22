Hot, sexy and beautiful Pooja Batra is an Indian actress and model who was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993. At a very young age of 18, she became the third runner-up at the Miss Asia Pacific in 1993. She was best known for her Liril soap commercial and she was also the first face to launch and be a spokesperson for the brand Head and Shoulder in India. Sexy Pooja Batra was a very famous name in the movie as well as in the modeling industry. Now the actress is currently involved in many social works. Here are some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra was one of the renowned names in the modeling and film industry in the 20’s era. She was born to an army colonel father and her mother was Miss India participant in 1971. The versatile actress was inspired by her mother.She then started modeling as a part-time job from a very young age. She grabbed the attention of everyone when she was crowned as Femina Miss India International in 1993. At a very young age of 18, the hot actress became the third runner-up at the Miss Asia Pacific in 1993.

The divine beauty of the hot actress took her to the top of her career when she walked the ramp for over 250 fashion shows in India and overseas. She is best known for her commercial ads of Liril soap. Not only this much, the sexy and body actress also become the very first Indian face to launch and be a spokesperson for the famous shampoo brand Head and shoulder. The alluring actress had also worked in many Hindi movies like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Taj Mahal and was also appeared in the Cannes films festival in 2004 and also in Academy awards in 2009 with her co-actor Anil Kapoor for the super hit movie Virasat. The actress is not only beautiful from the face but has also got a beautiful heart. Currently, She has been volunteering in many social issues AIDS, Homeless children and many more.

Here are some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Pooja Batra:

Sexy and hot Pooja Batra in most stunning look

Pooja Batra gorgeous expressions that can steal your expressions

Gorgeous Pooja Batra in playfull mode

Pooja Batra ravishing hot in the sexy blue slinky dress

Pooja Batra looks seductive in formal appearence

Beauty in black,Pooja Batra stuns wit her style

Pooja Batra captivating look nails the look with a side braid hairstyle

Pooja Batra flaunts her sexy long legs and heels

Pooja Batra raunchy hot , style the plaid shirt in the most hottest way

Pooja Batra hot and bold in the orange side slit dress

🐞 A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Mar 9, 2018 at 5:47pm PST

Life is beautiful 🙌 A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:02am PST

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Have a fabulous #labordayweekend A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

#WILDTHOUGHTS A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

ब्लैक is बैक A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

#Tb #monday A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

Holla Mexico 🇲🇽 #poojabatratravel A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

#modelmonday A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

Happy Happy ❤️ A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Feb 13, 2018 at 5:19pm PST

It sure is Friday #tgif A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jan 18, 2018 at 4:32pm PST

Everything is Everything 🧚‍♀️ A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jan 29, 2018 at 6:10pm PST

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Happy Friday the 13th Have a wicked weekend A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Not so long ago 😉 A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Mar 21, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

Hello Sunshine 🌞 A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:49pm PDT

#tuesdaymotivation A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

#throwbackthursday #blacknwhite by @pravintalan A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

