Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah got married to each other on July 4, 2019, in a secret ceremony. In order to celebrate their happiness, recently, both the actors were spotted together on a dinner date with some close friends. Take a look at their pictures–

Bollywood actor Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah surprised everyone after they announced about their secret wedding. The duo got married to each other in a hush-hush ceremony in the presence of their friends and family on July 4. The couple was dating each other since the last five months and both of them have remained quite vocal about their relationship.

To celebrate their wedding, recently the duo went out for dinner with some close friends and family. The couple was spotted with Shabbir Boxwala, Rajiv Rai and Pooja’s best friend from LA.

In the pictures, Pooja is looking alluring dressed in a black dress with golden work. Further, the actor flaunted her red chooras with her adorable smile. Meanwhile, Nawab Shah posed with her wife dressed in a check shirt and denim.

Take a look at their pictures–

The duo got married to each other in Arya Samaj culture on July 4. Moreover, in a small interview after their wedding Nawab revealed that he wanted to marry Pooja when he first met her. He further opened up saying that both of them know each other from the past 20 years. He said that at first instance he decided to marry her and grow old with her.

Pooja Batra, who is best known for films like Virasat, Megan, Farz, Parwana, Hum Tum Shabana, Killer Punjab, was earlier married to Sonu Ahluwalia who is a surgeon from Los Angeles but their wedding could only sustain for 9 years and got separated in 2011. Meanwhile, Nawab is best known for his hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Humshakals, Don 2, Bhaag Milka Bhaag and Dabangg 3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeMgq1yid-A

