Remember the Virasat actress Pooja Batra? She won many hearts when she made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster film Virasat starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role. She even won the award for the Best Female Debut of the year for the same. Pooja Batra later featured in many Bollywood films such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Nayak: The Real Hero, Haseena Maan Jaayegi among many others but vanished from the film industry in the early 2000s. However, even after being 40 plus the actress has maintained her figure and looks extremely sexy.

She must have disappeared from the film industry but keeps sharing her sultry and sexy photos on her Instagram account.

Pooja has a huge fan base on social media and her latest photo in a bikini in which she is seen doing a yoga pose has taken the Internet by storm.

However, since all the actresses get trolled for posting pictures in bikinis, this is a clever way of posting the photo and not getting trolled but at the same time, looks sexy and glamorous as well.

If an actress would post a photo is a normal pose wearing a bikini, the users will soon begin trolling her for various reasons. However, one can easily give a yoga pose while wearing a bikini and no one really care. (After all, you are just practising yoga move)

Dressed in a sexy blue bikini, Pooja looked way too sexy in the latest post that she shared on Instagram. In the post, Pooja wrote that one shoud embody what they teach and should teach what you have embodied. She also asked her fans if they can guess the yoga pose. Now that’s a very smart idea isn’t it? Have a look at some of the sexiest photos of Pooja Batra on Instagram.

