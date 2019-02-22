Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi is all set to get married to her boyfriend Maneck Contractor. The couple got engaged on the occasion of Valentine's Day, i.e February 14. Maneck proposed Pooja on a hot air balloon ride. Talking about their relationship, Pooja has said that the duo shares an effortless relationship.

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi has got engaged to her boyfriend Maneck Contractor. After dating for a brief period of time, Maneck proposed Pooja on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14 on a hot air balloon ride and the duo are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. Pooja’s kids Aalia and Omar Furniturewalla are equally in awe of Maneck and cannot wait for him to become a member of their family.

All praises for her fiance Maneck Contractor, Pooja has revealed to a leading daily that they share a very effortless relationship. Speaking about their families, the actor said that their families have merged beautifully and her kids too adore him. She added that Maneck is very kind and can cook really well, which she finds incredibly sexy.

Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor know each other since school days. However, sparks flew between the duo after Pooja went to Goa to review one of his ventures. When asked about their marriage plans, Pooja Bedi said that they are figuring out the dates keeping in mind her daughter Aalia’s shooting schedule and son Omar’s college holidays.

The actor’s daughter Aalia Furniturewalla will be making her Bollywood debut next year with the film Jawani Jaaneman. In the film, the next gen star will share the screen space with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Pooja Bedi and her former husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewalla tied the knot in 1990 and parted ways in 2003.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cb2yXABg0I

