Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla is currently setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sexy dance moves. The hottie is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Jawani Janeman with Saif Ali Khan. It is said that after Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, star kid Alaia Furniturewalla is also working hard to create a buzz around. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle to share her videos, dancing on the songs Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki. The video is a clear indication to be a small preview of her on-screen presence.

She has further captioned the video emotionally and expressed her passion towards dance. In the professional front, she will be next seen with Saif Ali Khan as his daughter on the screens. The movie is also getting produced under new banner Black Knight Films. Jawani Janeman will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and will soon hit the Silver screens. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the diva’s talent is being appreciated by her fans as well.

Jawani Janeman is about a 40-year-old man’s story and his relationship with his daughter. In an interview, Saif revealed that Alaia has all the required qualities that is must for a young lead role. Her charm and energy is something which can take the film to a different altitude. Apart from acting, Alaia is also a trained Kathak dancer.

