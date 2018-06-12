Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor relationship. Speaking about the same, Pooja stated that we should just let that young girl be because she is doing the job of entertaining India and the world really well. What she does and does not do in her personal life is her problem.

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continue to make headlines with their sparkling chemistry, Alia Bhatt’s elder sister, filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt has reacted to their relationship. When the actor, who was present at an event in Delhi, was asked to comment on Alia and Ranbir’s relationship by Indian Express, she responded that you can ask me about my personal life but not my sister’s personal life because she won’t spill any of the details. So, they have to ask Alia for it.

On being quipped about how Pooja tackles such speculations about Alia, Pooja responded that she deals with them like she takes rumours about her. What is true does not bother her and what is not true does not bother her as well. She stated that Alia is a Bhatt after all and a much improved Bhatt after all.

Talking about how it is Alia’s time in the sun, Pooja said that we should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because she is doing the job of entertaining India and the world really well. Thus, what she does and does not do in her personal life is her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. While concluding, Pooja added that we should just let people be who they are.

Earlier this month, Ranbir spoke about his relationship with a leading daily and stated that it is really new right now and he does not want to overspeak about it. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. Speaking about Alia, Ranbir added that as an actor and as a person, Alia is flowing right now. When he watches her work and her acting, she gives something that Ranbir aspires for himself. Workwise, Alia and Ranbir are currently working on their upcoming film Brahmastra.

