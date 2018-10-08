Breaking her silence on India's Me Too movement, Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has stated that not every man is a sexual predator and not every woman is a victim. She added that there are times when the woman is the perpetrator and that is why it is unfair to paint every man with the same brush. India's Me Too movement has been sparked off by Tanushree Dutta's shocking revelations of sexual harassment against veteran actor Nata Patekar.

As scores of women from media and entertainment industry open up about their harrowing experience of sexual harassment sparking a Me Too movement in India, Actor Pooja Bhatt has stated that not every man is a sexual predator. In an interview with a leading daily, Pooja said not every man is a sexual predator and not every woman is necessarily a victim. There are instances where she is also the perpetrator thus painting every man with the same brush is unfair.

Advocating a more balanced outlook, Pooja stated that not just Bollywood, it is a reality in media, politics as well as colleges. She added that wherever there is an exchange of power, this is the reality. There are situations where a woman utilises her sexuality to gain a foothold while there is also a woman who marries someone because that person is influential. This is not different from a woman who wants to exchange sexual favours for fame.

She added that with that being said, there are cases when men are blamed despite being truly innocent. Because there is a trial by media, even when the court case comes in their favour, their reputation and family life is already ruined.

The Me Too movement in India was sparked off after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta’s shocking confession that veteran actor Nana Patekar allegedly sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. While Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha have come out in support of Tanushree, Nana Patekar has dismissed all the allegations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More