Pooja Bhatt has slammed people attacking her and her family for promoting nepotism in Bollywood Industry. She claims that her family’s production house ‘Vishesh Films’ have launched more talents than the entire Bollywood combined. In a hard-hitting rant on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Pooja opened up about hypocrisy among actors that use the nepotism card after getting debut through successful media production houses like her father’s.

Pooja Bhatt also shared that Sadak 2 will be showcasing a newfound talented music artist Sunil Jeet from Chandigarh. She explained that Mahesh Bhatt loved the music of the artist and immediately agreed to cast his song in the upcoming film.

Making a direct reference to Kangana Ranaut, Pooja reminded that it was their family’s production house that launched her as an actress. She further wished the actress best of  luck for future prospects.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt ‘nostalgic’ as Dus completes 15 years

Also Read: Dil Bechara trailer: Fans go gaga over Sushant’s dialogue in his last film

Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut with the film ‘Gangster’, which was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Vishesh Films.

Pooja Bhatt also emphasised she is proud of her family and the talent they help bring in the Hindi Film Industry. She wished well to her haters and claimed that the attempt at humiliation  by the netizens does not affect her at all.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara beats Avengers Endgame’s record

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 