Pooja Bhatt has responded to critics in Bollywood Industry trolling her and her family for fostering nepotism. She says that the production house of her company, 'Vishesh Films,' launched more talents than the entire of Bollywood combined.

Pooja Bhatt has slammed people attacking her and her family for promoting nepotism in Bollywood Industry. She claims that her family’s production house ‘Vishesh Films’ have launched more talents than the entire Bollywood combined. In a hard-hitting rant on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Pooja opened up about hypocrisy among actors that use the nepotism card after getting debut through successful media production houses like her father’s.

Pooja Bhatt also shared that Sadak 2 will be showcasing a newfound talented music artist Sunil Jeet from Chandigarh. She explained that Mahesh Bhatt loved the music of the artist and immediately agreed to cast his song in the upcoming film.

Making a direct reference to Kangana Ranaut, Pooja reminded that it was their family’s production house that launched her as an actress. She further wished the actress best of luck for future prospects.

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

I could have never made it into the industry without Bhatt Sahab for whom talent was the only thing to care about instead of any background. This is how he has been giving opportunities to the new talents in the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to @MaheshNBhatt @PoojaB1972 🙏 https://t.co/8evq2N72ug — Suniljeet (@Suniljeet72) July 8, 2020

Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut with the film ‘Gangster’, which was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Vishesh Films.

Pooja Bhatt also emphasised she is proud of her family and the talent they help bring in the Hindi Film Industry. She wished well to her haters and claimed that the attempt at humiliation by the netizens does not affect her at all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App