Bollywood actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt sided with recently-released Manikarnika’s director Krish over the reported tussle that broke out between the director and Kangana Ranaut during the shooting of the film. Bhatt slammed Ranaut for allegedly discrediting Krish from directing the movie and reiterated that the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge the contribution of a director.
An agitated Pooja Bhatt took to her official Twitter handle and shared an interview of the film director Krish where he claimed his difference with the Manikarnika lead actor Kangana Ranaut. She wrote, “This is so wrong… on every level… this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually, it is credit we work for… money comes & money goes… the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution.”
Manikarnika’s director recently claimed that Kangana’s actions caused many issues in the movie and also, she took first credit for directing the movie as well as changed his name from Krish to Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The director was angry at her decision of changing his name because he is more popular among fans with his sobriquet – Krish. Reportedly, Kangana had changed his name due to her personal differences with Hrithik Roshan and his million-dollar franchise Krrish.
Apurva Asrani, a national award-winning filmmaker, who had accused Kangana of discrediting his work and call it to be her own, also appreciated Bhatt’s tweet by replying to it. Pooja Bhatt is known for appearing in films such as Sadak (1991), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi (1991) and Chaahat (1996) among others. As per reports, she is going to make her big-screen comeback with Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Manikarnika was released on 3,700 screens in 50 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on January 25, 2019. The film was received well by the critics and the audiences with praises directed towards Kangana’s performance. The movie opened to Rs 8.75 crore domestically. On its second-day, the film picked up pace due to Republic Day holiday and collected Rs 18.10 crore. On day 3, the movie remained rock-steady and collected Rs 15.70 crore, taking its opening weekend domestic collection to Rs 42.55 crore, making it the highest opening weekend collections upon its release.
