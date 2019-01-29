Manikarnika is a film based on the life of the Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the main role. A special screening of the film was organized by Zee Entertainment for Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Centre on 18 January in presence of Kangana Ranaut and her team before the release of the film on 25 January 2019.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt sided with recently-released Manikarnika’s director Krish over the reported tussle that broke out between the director and Kangana Ranaut during the shooting of the film. Bhatt slammed Ranaut for allegedly discrediting Krish from directing the movie and reiterated that the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge the contribution of a director.

An agitated Pooja Bhatt took to her official Twitter handle and shared an interview of the film director Krish where he claimed his difference with the Manikarnika lead actor Kangana Ranaut. She wrote, “This is so wrong… on every level… this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually, it is credit we work for… money comes & money goes… the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution.”

This is so wrong… on every level… this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for… money comes & money goes… the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution. 🙏 https://t.co/DhpYCTLTUs — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 28, 2019

Manikarnika’s director recently claimed that Kangana’s actions caused many issues in the movie and also, she took first credit for directing the movie as well as changed his name from Krish to Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The director was angry at her decision of changing his name because he is more popular among fans with his sobriquet – Krish. Reportedly, Kangana had changed his name due to her personal differences with Hrithik Roshan and his million-dollar franchise Krrish.

Apurva Asrani, a national award-winning filmmaker, who had accused Kangana of discrediting his work and call it to be her own, also appreciated Bhatt’s tweet by replying to it. Pooja Bhatt is known for appearing in films such as Sadak (1991), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi (1991) and Chaahat (1996) among others. As per reports, she is going to make her big-screen comeback with Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Thankyou for finally acknowledging this. I had yearned for your support when she did this to me 2 years ago too. But still, I'm happy to see this condemnation from you. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

Manikarnika was released on 3,700 screens in 50 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on January 25, 2019. The film was received well by the critics and the audiences with praises directed towards Kangana’s performance. The movie opened to Rs 8.75 crore domestically. On its second-day, the film picked up pace due to Republic Day holiday and collected Rs 18.10 crore. On day 3, the movie remained rock-steady and collected Rs 15.70 crore, taking its opening weekend domestic collection to Rs 42.55 crore, making it the highest opening weekend collections upon its release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More