Pooja Chopra is a known Indian actress. She got famous after she won the Femina Miss India in 2009 and she was also one the semi-finalist of the Miss World. She then started her acting career in the Tamil movie “Ponnar Shankar” She has done many Hindi movies as well. Her Hindi movies like Fashion and Heroine debuting next to one of the biggest leading actresses of B-Town like Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. She has done many other films like a “commando” and will be soon seen in her latest movie Aiyaary which is based on Indian Army and she will be playing the role of an army captain. She is a very versatile actress and gives her best performance in all the movies.
She is very much bold and beautiful. She has got a very photogenic face and her pictures are super sexy. She is a self- assured actress and work hard to give her best. She has many photos that are stunning and bold. She keeps on updating her latest photos on the instagram and other social media sites. Her killer expressions have increased her fan following. Her photos are worthy of watching
Pooja Chopra sizzling backless shimmery dress
Sexy Pooja Chopra in her white beach outfit
Pooja Chopra tempting hotbed photos
Stylish Pooja Chopra showing up with her killer expression
Alluring Pooja Chopra in blue dress showing her sexy long legs
Pooja Chopra Adorable expressions styling her hair with a floral crown
Pooja Chopra looking Dead drop
Pooja Chopra sizzling hot in black transparent attire
Pooja Chopra Jaw dropping pose hunting with her red lips
Pooja Chopra stunning in her floral red and black gown
#Repost @tanmay_studio (@get_repost) ・・・ #Picoftheday #Sunday #mumbai #india #shootmode #shootime #actordiaries #posing #hot #beautiful #smile #attitude #bold #commando #Aiyaary #actress #Pooja #ootd #love #fashion #instyle #tagforlike #instasize #HairNmakeup @sagarmakeupandhair #OutfitBy @niveditasaboocouture #Styling @bhoomikka @stylingbyvictor