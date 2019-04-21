As the weekend rolls by, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are soaring temperatures on social media with their photos. In her latest photos, Pooja Hegde is looking uber-hot in a silver sheer gown with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's bold photoshoot for a fashion magazine is making a buzz for all the right reasons.

Tollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most gorgeous actresses of the tinsel town. Every time the duo appear on the big screen or share their latest photo, the duo make sure to make the audience go weak in the knees with their mesmerising looks and acting talent. As they continue to rule the popularity charts and charm their fans, the duo leaves no stone unturned to raise temperatures on social media.

Pooja Hegde, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Maharshi alongside Mahesh Babu, recently attended an event hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The style inspiration turned up at the event looking at the event like a million bucks and her photos are now taking social media by storm. For the event, Pooja opted for a silver sheer gown with a plunging neckline and a huge bow on her waistline. Keeping her makeup fresh and sultry, Pooja kept her accessories minimal.

Check out the latest song of Maharshi starring Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu here:

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, who is currently making a buzz with her upcoming film Dear Comrade opposite Vijay Devarakonda, is taking social media by storm with her seductive photoshoot. In the photos, Rashmika can be seen looking uber-hot ion a white shirt with metallic skirt. To amp up the oomph metre, she has styled her look with loose curls and a bold lip shade. As she poses beside the piano, Rashmika is making millions go weak in the knees.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming film Maharshi. Slated for a release on May 9, the much anticipated film is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. She will also be seen in Bollywood film Housefull 4. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna’s film Dear Comrade will release on May 31, 2019. She will also be seen in upcoming films like Pogaru, Bheeshma, AA20 and Karthi 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More