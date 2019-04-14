Tollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet are taking social media by storm with their latest photos. To beat the heat, Pooja shared a sultry photo on Instagram in which she can be seen donning a blue bikini. Rakul Preet, on the other hand, is seen donning a bold pink saree in De De Pyaar De.

Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet are two celebrities that are not just making waves in Tollywood but also Bollywood. From gripping the attention of the masses on cinema screens with their impressive performances to making the fans go weak in the knees with their sultry photos on social media, they have time and again proved they are forces to reckon with. As the weekend rolls by, they have shared their latest photos on Instagram that are too hot to miss.

Rakul Preet is making all the right buzz with her upcoming film De De Pyaar De. The first song of the film Vaddi Sharaban released this week in which she can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with her seductive avatar.

In the song, Rakul can be seen donning a pink saree with a seductive bikini-style blouse that is accentuating her curves. To complete her look, Rakul has opted for beachy curls, drop earrings, beachy hairstyle and glowing makeup.

Beating the summer heat, Pooja has shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she is killing everyone with her seductive avatar and curvaceous body. Donning a teal blue monokini, she is making jaws drop with her sultry makeup and sexy beachy hair waves. As she poses against the greens, Pooja is taking social media by storm with her ravishing photoshoot. Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered 232, 295 likes on Instagram.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for her much-anticipated upcoming film Maharshi co-starring Mahesh Babu. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9. She will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 4. Rahul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De will release on May 17. In the film, she will share the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Post that, she has also been roped in for the film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

