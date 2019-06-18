Pooja Hegde Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Popular Telugu actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses who is known for her sexy item numbers, hot figure and sexy body! She is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her workout videos on social media which are too hot to handle!

Pooja Hegde Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Pooja Hegde is one of the most bankable stars of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry and has surely won millions of hearts with her amazing performance. Thanks to JR Ntr’s Aravinda Sametha and Mahesh Babu’s Maharishi, the star in a span of five years has garnered a massive fan following on her Instagram profile. The fashionista apart from modeling and acting is also a television host and once started her career with Tamil movie Mugamoodi in 2012.

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro, however, the movie didn’t do that well but Pooja bagged a lot of recognition for her role. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati and others.

Pooja apart from juggling between movie shoots, magazine cover shoots is also among the gym enthusiasts and keeps on her updating her fans with back to back gym sessions. Well, if you are wondering how does the diva manage to stay fit amid such a busy schedule? Well, scroll on!

Pooja Hegde Fitness

After bagging the title of the second runner up in the Miss Universe India 2010 there were no restrictions for leggy lass Pooja Hedge whose simplicity and behavior earned her back to back hit movies and millions of followers on Instagram,! The glamorous star has earlier as well bagged title of miss Indian talent Honour and Miss India South Glamorous hair in 2010. But what is her secret to such fit and lean body? Read on:

1. Warmup

The petite actress loves to workout and her Instagram profile is proof! From boxing to Pilates to weight training the diva has done every set to exercises to keep herself fit and active! Check this video:

2. Yoga

The best way to keep yourself active and in shape is to do yoga and the actress believes in it! So Pooja never misses a day and believes in a workout every day.

3. Swimming

Pooja’s oh so lean figure is very difficult to get and for that, a person has to rigorously workout every day. So check out her workout regime here:

4. Dancing

The diva loves to dance, and these videos are proof, see videos:

Pooja Hegde Workout

Pooja Hegde is among those allrounders who has not only established herself in Telugu industry, she has also extended her talented hands in Tamil and Bollywood. To those who wonder the secret behind Pooja’s hot curves and toned legs, you have landed on the right place. Pooja is among those gym rats who can’t stay without workout and hits the gym regularly. Her fitness regime includes Aerial silk lessons from Aditi Deshpande, Pilates classes from Namrata Purohit and CrossFit training from Harisson James. Talking about her workout, Pooja Hegde follows a strict schedule which includes pushup, Bench Press, Push press, chin up, deadlift, Tricep pushdown, Single arm row, Bent Over, shrugs and weighted squats.

Pooja Hegde is a clear example to all those skinny girls who feel complex for their bodies. To those who don’t know, Pooja Hegde initially began the journey in fitness as a skinny and a unfit girl but now after years in the this field, the actor is now a pro and give major fitness goals to her fans with her workout videos and photos on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde Training

Pooja Hegde is not only a fitness freak but she believes in maintaining her figure and balancing a healthy lifestyle and therefore she believes in hardcore and vigorous training, which is the basic secret of her sexy and hot body which can make anyone go gaga about her! Not only gym training, Pooja Hegde is also specializes in aerial silk yoga. The Mohenjo Daro actress does eight training, boxing, Pilates, and mostly all sorts of training in order to maintain that sexy and hot figure that she has!

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry who is also a social media sensation. She is a gym addict and keeps sharing her sexy training videos and photos which break the Internet in no time! Pooja Hegde’s believes in balanced training and her training schedule is the reason behind her hot and sexy body!

Pooja Hegde Diet Schedule

One of the hottest celebrities in the Indian Film Industry, Pooja Hegde does not believe in following trends and fad diets when it comes to getting a fit and healthy body. The secret to her enviable body and glowing skin is drinking a lot of water, eating in every two hours and eating well.

She emphasises on adding a bit of coconut oil in her food and also use it on her skin. In one of her interviews, the actor said that one needs to take care of their body until 40 since their body takes care of them after that. With this, her post-workout routine is often preceded by a quick coffee shot that helps in boosting metabolism.

When it comes to her diet, Pooja Hegde focuses on avoiding junk food and consuming only homemade food. She begins her day with a glass of fresh juice and toast slice. She also adds almonds and cereals in her morning meal. For her lunch, Pooja prefers to have roti, vegetables, rice, pulses. The actor ends the day on a lighter note and has easy-to-digest food. Between work schedules, Pooja treats herself with chocolates.

Pooja Hegde Figure measurements

Leading star Pooja Hegde never fails to impress fans with her sexy figure and hot body because of which she is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry. With attractive and black brown eyes, natural black hair colour, and a sexy 25 inch waist, Pooja Hegde is definitely one of the hottest actors in the industry who keeps sharing her sensational photos on her official Instagram account and they set the screens on fire! Her curves with perfect figure can make anyone go crazy over her and we get you the body and figure measurements of the popular Telugu actress who is known for conquering the heart with her steamy photos and sexy videos!

Height –5.0 feet

Weight – 53 Kg

Eyes – Brown

Figure – 34-25-34

Bra size – 34B

Waist size – 25 Inches

Hip size –34 Inches

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App