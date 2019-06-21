Pooja Hegde photos: Telugu beauty Pooja Hegde masters the talent of making heads turn with her stunning appearances and leaves no chance of garnering the attention of her fans with her smoking hot pictures on Instagram. Recently, the actor has set the hearts racing with her pout pictures, take a look.

Pooja Hegde photos: Telugu star Pooja Hegde is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hot and sexy pictures. The actor is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and misses no chance of proving herself well on screens. One of the bankable actors Pooja Hegde has not only spread her talented hands in Telugu but she has also featured in Bollywood films.

It is not the first time when the actor is teasing her fans with her sizzling pictures. The hottie keeps sharing her bikini pictures and manages to conquer the heart of her fans with her daily upgrades. Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her pout pictures. With open hair, no make-up look and cute expressions, the actor is winning millions of heart on Instagram.

To those who wonder the reason behind her toned legs and sexy body, you have landed to the right place. The actor is a gym rat and regularly hits the gym in order to stay fit. Starting from Pilates, weight training to yoga, the actor is a fitness freak and misses no chance to giving major fitness goals to her fans.

Apart from workout and acting, the actor is also known for giving major fashion goals to her fans. Her sartorial choices of clothes and her red carpet appearances set the Internet on fire. Moreover, she masters the talent of making her fans go weak in the knees with her looks. Her hit films include Mugamoodi, Mukunda, MOhenjo Daro, Rangasthhalam, Saakshyam, Aravibda Sametha Veera Raghava and Maharshi. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Bollywood film Housefull 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App