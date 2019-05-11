Pooja Hegde is among the leading stars who leaves no chance of creating abuzz with her versatile roles in the films and hot photos on social media. Recently, the actor shared some stunning pictures in a plunging neckline embellished dress. Have a look at her latest pictures.

Telugu actor Pooja Hegde masters the talent of creating a buzz with her hot and sexy photos on social media. Rather it is her on-screen look or hot social media clicks, the actor leaves no chance of spreading her hotness on the Internet. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of her last released film Maharshi with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. The film has garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans and is also performing well at the box office. Pooja Hegde is counted amongst the leading stars who leaves no chance of dazzling well on-screens with her talent and skill.

Recently, the actor shared some pictures which are currently setting the Internet on fire. Dressed in a pink plunging embellished dress, the actor is looking flamboyant. With dewy makeup and simple hairdo, the actor is again conquering many hearts with her simplicity and elegance. Pooja also takes care of her fitness and hits the gym regularly. Not just in fashion, the actor also gives major fitness goals to her fans with her workout pictures and videos.

Recently the reports revealed that Pooja Hegde being involved in a drunken driving case when she was returning from the pre-release of her film Maharshi in Hyderabad. Pooja’s manager further revealed that all these are rumours and further that it is his duty to deliver a clarification for this.

Talking about the film Maharshi, Pooja Hegde played the female lead role in the film. The film was directed by Vamsi Paidipally and was jointly produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Prasad V Potluri and Dil Raju under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Currently, the actor is also shooting with Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram for her upcoming film. The film is jointly produced by S Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind under the banners of Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts. Pooja Hegde commenced her career in modelling before appearing in films and was also the second runner-up at Miss Universe India in 2010 competition.

