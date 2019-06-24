Telugu star Pooja Hegde is among the highest paid actors who leave no chance of creating a buzz with her outstanding roles and stunning attires. Recently, the actor has conquered the heart of her fans with her recent picture, have a look.

Telugu star Pooja Hegde is among the stunning actors who not only proves herself with her phenomenal acting skills, she is also known for setting the Internet on fire with her ravishing avatars. Rather it is portraying soft roles or royal characters, the diva is an allrounder and performs with utmost ease on the big screens. The former beauty pageant contestant was crowned as the second runner-up at Miss Universe India 2010 and then appeared in acting by doing her debut in Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in the year 2012.

Pooja Hegde is one of the bankable stars in the Tollywood film industry and has a massive fan base across the country. Recently, the actor shared a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in white sequinned attire. With messy bun and dewy makeup, the actor looked ravishing, romancing with the lens of the camera.

Though the actor has a busy schedule, she keeps taking out time and likes to spend time with her own self by going swimming or workout. The actor is a fitness freak and leaves no chance of hitting the gym.

Pooja Hegde commenced the year by appearing in Mahesh Babu’s film Maharshi. Though she portrayed a small role, the film performed well at the box office and also garnered positive reviews. Some of her hit films include Mukunda, Mohenjo Daro, Rangasthalam, Saakshya and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The actor will also be appearing in Valmiki and Bollywood film Housefull 4.

