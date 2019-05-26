Telugu star Pooja Hegde leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and always give major fashion goals with her fans on social media. Recently, the actor's monokini pictures are making rounds on the Internet, have a look at her pictures:

Actor Pooja Hegde is among the hottest actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her stunning attires and sultry hot pictures. The actor is best known for her outstanding acting skills and gives major fashion goals to her fans with her preferential choice of clothes. In her viral pictures, Pooja is looking alluring dressed in a blue monokini. With wet hair and subtle makeup, the actor killed the Internet with her sensational looks. It is not the first time when the actor has conquered hearts on the Internet, she masters this talent and never fails to impress her fans.

The actor last appeared in Telugu film Maharshi which garnered a lot of praises from the fans as well as the critics. Apart from Pooja Hegde, the film also featured Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

Pooja Hegde also tried her skills in Bollywood film Mohenjo Daro with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Though the film couldn’t do wonders at the box office, the actor garnered the attention of her fans and is again trying her hands in Hindi cinema and will next appear in Housefull 4 with stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Duggubati, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Further, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala claimed that the film will be the highest budgeted Indian comedy film till date which will release on Diwali 2019.

Pooja Hegde commenced her career in the modelling field and was also crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in the year 2010. Further, she made her acting debut in filmmaker Mysskin’s film Mugamoodi in the year 2012. Post to which she also appeared in films Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda and Duvvada Jagannadham.

Pooja Hegde is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who never misses a chance of creating a buzz with her on-screen performance and smoking hot pictures on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App