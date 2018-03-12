Pooja Hegde after roping a chance to star opposite Young Tiger NTR. NTR is gearing up for his next movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction. Pooja Hegde who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Sakshyam starring Bellamkonda Srinivas. She is the female lead in Super Star Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie under Vamsi Paidipally's movie. She is rumoured to be the front-runner in Prabhas-Radha Krishan movie.

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro, has started off her 2018 by signing major Tollywood productions. The actor, who rose to fame down south with Duvvada Jagganatham (2017) starring Allu Arjun, signed a project with superstar Mahesh Babu earlier this year and now, sources reveal that she would be sharing the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner UV Creations, the untitled film is scheduled to go on floors around June end this year.

Pooja will be seen romancing Prabhas in this one of a kind love story, which is set for a release in 2019. Confirming the news, a source close to the actor said, “Pooja is overwhelmed and humbled with the love she’s receiving with every passing week from not just audiences but from the film industry as well. She’s on a signing spree and has already signed with the best actors Tollywood has to offer, right from the nation’s favourite Prabhas to Mahesh Babu and Jr.NTR.” Not much information is available about Pooja’s projects with Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu.

However, during the announcement of the Jr NTR project, the actor expressed her joy on her official Twitter account. She wrote, “Extremely happy to be on board ..looking forward to work with @tarak9999, Trivikram sir and the rest of the super talented team..Gonna be great (sic).” While the project with Prabhas is lined up for next year, Saahao is expected to hit the screens this year. Pooja Hegde is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Sakshyam starring Bellamkonda Srinivas. She is also considered to play the female lead in Super Star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie under Vamsi Paidipally’s movie.

