Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde is making everyone go weak in the knees with her latest sultry photoshoot. In the photos, Pooja can be seen stealing hearts in a black dress. Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier has expressed her love and admiration for her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof on her Instagram account.

As the release date of her much-awaited film Maharshi inches closer, Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde is setting the Internet on fire with her latest photos. With the right amount of glamour and oomph, Pooja has proving that she is not just a phenomenal actor but also one of the most desirable women in India. Whenever she shares her latest photos on social media, she ends up taking social media by storm and this time is no different.

Raising excitement among her fans and followers, Pooja Hegde recently shared a sultry photo on her official Instagram account. Lying on an orange couch, Pooja’s eyes are doing all the talking in the photo. Donning a designer ensemble by Manish Malhotra, Pooja is seen dressed in a sultry sequined saree with ruffled sleeves and cold-shoulder detailing on the blouse that are accentuating her sharp jawline and collar bones. To complete the look, Pooja has opted for a smokey eye with nude lips and loads of highlighter with soft curly hair.

Check out Pooja Hegde’s latest song Everest Anchuna co-starring Mahesh Babu:

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who emerged as one of the adored couples of India with their debut film Oru Adaar Love, are making the fans gush over their adorable chemistry once again. On the ocassion of his birthday, Priya posted stunning photos of the duo on her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note. In the note, Priya said that he is the only one who has stood by her no matter what and promises him to keep that smile wide on his face.

Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame after her wink scene from the film got viral on social media, turning her into an overnight sensation. However, the film did not emerge as a success at the box office due to a low word of mouth. Post this, Priya will star in the upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow.

