Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is currently riding high in her professional life with her big-ticket films. The Southern beauty is among the most alluring actors of the industry, who always manages to dazzle well on-screens with her on-screen look and outstanding acting skills. Recently, the actor has set the Internet on fire with her latest upload. Dressed in a blue and yellow dress with stylish sleeves, the actor is creating a buzz on social media. Moreover, her simple hairdo with dewy makeup is further adding more to her beauty.

Pooja Hegde has also proved herself in modelling as she was also crowned as the second-runner up at Miss Universe in 2010 before appearing in acting. The hardworking actor did her acting debut in Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2010. Post to it, she also appeared in Telugu films Mukunda and Oka Laila Kosam. The allrounder has also spread her talent in Bollywood by appearing in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Mohenjo Daro in 2016 with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Pooja Hegde’s future projects, Pooja Hegde will again try herself in Bollywood and will appear in Housefull 4 with costars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati in lead roles.

The diva is also among the favourites for top designers as she is also well known for her photoshoots. Right from ethnic attire to bikini pictures, the allrounder proves herself to be the master of all jacks. It seems that the actor knows the talent of carrying every outfit with utmost grace and glamour.

Some reports revealed that the actor has begun with the preparations for her next film and is currently learning Taekwondo. The film is an action film and reportedly, Pooja will play the role of the female protagonist. Reports also suggest that the film is based on the Hollywood film fantasy thriller film Tomb Raider of 2001 with Angelina Jolie.

